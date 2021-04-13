LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said they are committing to paying up to $1 million in total cash bonuses "should 80% of the workforce receive their first dose by May 1," referring to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The initiative is in response to the Nevada Gaming Control Board's direction to accelerate the workforce vaccination process, representatives for the casino-hotel said in a statement.
Employees who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to use the free on-site vaccination clinic.
Employees who choose not to get the vaccine will be required to test weekly, the company said. Those employees will be required to provide two negative PCR test results. If the employee works four or more days per week, they will be required to get tested twice per week. The resort will cover the cost of the test, $100, but the employee would be responsible for a $30 convenience/on-site staffing fee of the third-party vendor.
“In accordance with Federal, State and Municipal health authorities, we believe that expediting the vaccination process is the most effective and integral step towards ensuring our employees’ and our guests’ safety and the successful return of travel to our city,” said William McBeath, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in a written statement. “As an industry, we know that time is of the essence in working towards our shared goal – keeping our staff protected and welcoming guests back safely to the destination.”
Additional tiered cash bonuses will be offered to employees for 60% and 70% vaccination rates, as well.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas started offering on-site vaccines on March 22 to its 4,000 employees and their household members.
No about of money is worth getting vaccinated sorry!
