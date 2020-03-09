LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As coronavirus spreads, there's one group of people it's not impacting as much as the others: children.
"It's still a mystery at this point," said Dr. Stella Delgado-Almenaro. She's a pediatrician at Tri-Star Pediatrics in Las Vegas.
In a report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), it said out of all reported cases of COVID-19 in China, 2.4% were children.
"Data on individuals aged 18-years-old and under suggest that there is a relatively low attack rate in this age group," the report said.
Worldwide, no children have died from coronavirus.
"There's still a lot of unknowns in this coronavirus," said Dr. Delgado-Almenario.
One thing doctors do know is that people with underlying health issues like asthma and diabetes, and older people, are more at risk of contracting the virus. In China, the country reports 70% of those with coronavirus have fully recovered.
"Sometimes the immune system in children has more protection against certain viruses or illnesses compared to adults," said Dr. Delgado-Almenario.
Like shingles or chicken pox, adults who get chicken pox usually get much more severe cases than children. As people age, they're exposed to more viruses and toxins which weaken the immune system.
But the flu is still a major threat to children. So far this season in Clark County, nearly 200 children have been hospitalized for the flu. Yet Dr. Delgado-Almenario said she gets more calls and visits about the Coronavirus.
"Majority of my patients are worried ... I try to just ease their mind," said Dr. Delgado-Almenario.
She is one of many doctors and experts who don't have a concrete answer about how the coronavirus impacts children.
But considering kids are less likely to wash their hands or use proper hygiene, Dr. Delgado-Almenario called it "a blessing."
The only way to get more answers is through research and clinical studies, which can take time.
