LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Whether you order online, dine in or go to the grocery, restaurants and stores are making changes to how you get your food-- all to protect customers from the coronavirus.
Delivery company "Postmates" launched its "no contact delivery" option Friday for restaurant orders and other services, allowing delivery workers to leave items at the doorstep. Instacart launched the same option, this week.
The measures are similar to what companies implemented in China, protecting both workers and customers from any potential coronavirus contact.
Costco, popular for its in-store sample services, announced that it halted the practice for now. Trader Joe's announced that all food samples will be handed individually, rather than left on a platter for customers to self-serve.
Numerous chain restaurants announced hygiene precautions for workers and employees. McDonald's will offer hand sanitizer to customers and employees.
Starbucks workers may sanitize areas every eight minutes and wash hands every half an hour. The major coffee company, along with Dunkin' Donuts, ended the use of reusable mugs and cups during the coronavirus scare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.