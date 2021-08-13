SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Coronavirus patients are filling Utah hospitals beyond capacity.
Officials with the state’s largest health care system said Friday that intensive care units are at 102% capacity.
Intermountain Healthcare doctors say about 90% of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are not vaccinated.
Infectious disease physicians say the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant is especially concerning as the new school year begins without a mask mandate for children who cannot yet be vaccinated.
Officials worry about school outbreaks that could spread to kids’ families.
The latest surge has also taken a heavy toll on healthcare workers’ morale.
