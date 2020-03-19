FOX5 has been fielding thousands of questions from viewers. Here are some answers:
1) How do I get a test kit?
You cannot get a test kit on your own. You must call or see your doctor, who will refer you for testing if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Unfortunately, due to the shortage of test kits, people with moderate, or moderate to severe symptoms will be referred for testing, first. People with mild symptoms will be asked to stay at home and self-quarantine.
Your doctor will collect a sample and send it to a lab. Some providers have the capability to do on-site testing.
2) I am having trouble getting unemployment benefits. What should I do?
A step-by-step guide can be found here . You can only file online and by phone.
State officials said the phone lines have crashed because the system is overwhelmed with callers; filing online is the first and best method.
Some users tell FOX5, they have trouble with the website and do not have their federal PIN. State officials said they are working to resolve that issue.
3) Will I get evicted? I cannot pay my rent or mortgage.
Good news for 85 percent of Nevada single-family homeowners:
HUD announced if your mortgage is insured by FHA, or backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, you will not be subject to foreclosure proceedings for the next 60 days.
Call your lender to find out who backs your mortgage.
If you're a renter, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson Justice Courts issued orders this week, suspending any eviction proceedings for at least 30 days.
4) If I see a nonessential business open, should I call police?
No.
LVMPD tells FOX5, their offices are swamped with calls to report businesses.
Unless the Governor signs an executive order calling for police to enforce his recommendations, the announcement stands as a suggestion to non-essential businesses to close for the sake of Nevadans' safety.
