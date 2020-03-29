FOX5 has been fielding thousands of questions from viewers. Here are some answers. This will be updated as we receive more information.
How many cases of COVID-19 are there in Nevada right now?
The Nevada Health Response set up a dashboard for all incoming data, and is updated throughout the week. That can be accessed here.
How do I get tested?
UNLV Medicine announced it will start conducting curbside COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, March 24 by appointment only.
UNLV Medicine is the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine, according to a media release from the school. The tests will only be available for those who meet the CDC guidelines for testing.
You cannot get a test kit on your own. You must call or see your doctor, who will refer you for testing if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Due to the shortage of test kits, people with moderate, or moderate to severe symptoms will be referred for testing, first. People with mild symptoms will be asked to stay at home and self-quarantine.
Your doctor will collect a sample and send it to a lab. Some providers have the capability to do on-site testing.
On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office is in daily discussions with local and national leaders about the equipment needed for Nevada. He pointed to the newly-formed task force to oversee these efforts.
I am having trouble getting unemployment benefits. What should I do?
A step-by-step guide can be found here. You can only file online and by phone.
State officials said the phone lines have crashed because the system is overwhelmed with callers; filing online is the first and best method.
Some users tell FOX5 they have trouble with the website and do not have their federal PIN. State officials said they are working to resolve that issue.
Sisolak on March 21 said internet access is being expanded to handle the unemployment needs in Nevada.
Will I get evicted? I cannot pay my rent or mortgage.
No. Gov. Sisolak on March 29 issued an emergency directive putting a moratorium on evictions in the state of Nevada.
If you can not make a payment for rent or your mortgage, click here for more details and information on what you can do.
If I see a nonessential business open, should I call police?
Yes and no. Do not call 9-1-1, but if you are in unincorporated Clark County (not the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas). You can report nonessential businesses remaining open after March 20 by calling 3-1-1.
Are buses still running?
See the latest changes to RTC here: https://www.rtcsnv.com/coronavirus/
Is the Nevada National Guard activated?
No. As of Sunday, March 29, the Nevada National Guard said "no Guard soldiers or airmen have been called to state active duty."
Are the state borders open?
Yes. Nevada Highway Patrol responded on Twitter:
We continue to receive calls asking if the Nevada/California border is open. The answer is yes, there are no road closures or travel bans in place that are effecting vehicular traffic.
While our casinos may be closed we do have some world class hiking trails. Enjoy
(3) comments
Never thought I would see the day that calling into a 90's morning radio show for tickets to Pearl Jam would be easier than getting Unemployment.... OR have to scroll through 5 thousand ads just to get to this section.
How about suspending or eliminating property taxes for landlords whose tenants can't pay their rent and are protected from eviction???
Great news for everyone in those weeklys
