FOX5 has been fielding thousands of questions from viewers. Here are some answers. This will be updated as we receive more information.
How do I get a test kit?
You cannot get a test kit on your own. You must call or see your doctor, who will refer you for testing if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Due to the shortage of test kits, people with moderate, or moderate to severe symptoms will be referred for testing, first. People with mild symptoms will be asked to stay at home and self-quarantine.
Your doctor will collect a sample and send it to a lab. Some providers have the capability to do on-site testing.
On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office is in daily discussions with local and national leaders about the equipment needed for Nevada. He pointed to the newly-formed task force to oversee these efforts.
I am having trouble getting unemployment benefits. What should I do?
A step-by-step guide can be found here . You can only file online and by phone.
State officials said the phone lines have crashed because the system is overwhelmed with callers; filing online is the first and best method.
Some users tell FOX5 they have trouble with the website and do not have their federal PIN. State officials said they are working to resolve that issue.
Sisolak on Sunday said internet access is being expanded to handle the unemployment needs in Nevada.
Will I get evicted? I cannot pay my rent or mortgage.
Good news for 85 percent of Nevada single-family homeowners:
HUD announced if your mortgage is insured by FHA, or backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, you will not be subject to foreclosure proceedings for the next 60 days.
Call your lender to find out who backs your mortgage.
If you're a renter, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson Justice Courts issued orders this week, suspending any eviction proceedings for at least 30 days.
If I see a nonessential business open, should I call police?
Yes and no. Do not call 9-1-1, but if you are in unincorporated Clark County (not the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas). You can report businesses remaining open after 11:59 p.m. March 20 by calling 3-1-1.
As of Friday evening, Metro Police has approval to enforce Friday's closure mandate in Clark County. Read more about that here:
Are buses still running?
RTC of Nevada said service has been paused for two routes, the Strip and Downtown Express (SDX) routes.
"Those wishing to travel in the resort corridor can still do so on the Deuce. While we have seen a decrease in ridership, we have not yet reduced service on our residential routes. However, we are currently evaluating our service levels given the decrease in ridership, and we will be sure to update the community should anything change," according to an RTC spokesperson on March 22.
See the latest changes to RTC here: https://www.rtcsnv.com/coronavirus/
Is the Nevada National Guard activated?
No. As of Sunday, March 22, the Nevada National Guard said "no Guard soldiers or airmen have been called to state active duty."
Are the state borders open?
Yes. Nevada Highway Patrol has been asked this week, as well, and responded on Twitter:
We continue to receive calls asking if the Nevada/California border is open. The answer is yes, there are no road closures or travel bans in place that are effecting vehicular traffic.
While our casinos may be closed we do have some world class hiking trails. Enjoy
