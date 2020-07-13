LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cornish Pasty in downtown Las Vegas has shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced via social media on Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the British eatery near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street said one employee, who had not worked in the restaurant since July 8, had tested positive for coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution, operators decided to close, sanitize the establishment and get every employee tested before reopening.
"With the safety of our staff and guests being paramount we have decided to close the restaurant effective immediately," the post read. "We will do a thorough deep clean of the restaurant AND get every employee tested before reopening. Hope you understand that we are simply not taking any risks."
An estimated date for reopening was not provided.
