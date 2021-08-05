HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Disease investigators are looking for possible close contacts of an individual at Green Valley High School who tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email obtained by FOX5 that the Clark County School District sent to parents at the school, Assistant Principal David Hawley said they learned of the presumed positive test on Thursday.
"CCSD is prohibited by federal law from revealing the identity of the individual; however, the district is working in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District to perform the necessary contact tracing," Hawley said in the email.
Health officials define a close contact as someone within six feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes. Close contacts must quarantine for 10 days, according to the latest health guidance.
Hawley said if the health district has not made contact with a family, then their child is not considered a close contact. He also urged "pre-screening" or getting tested when experiencing symptoms or after being in a community setting where they could have contracted COVID-19.
