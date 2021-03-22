LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In their effort to inoculate Nevadans as quickly as possible, state officials made it so all residents over 16 will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on April 5, and as Governor Steve Sisolak reiterated Monday: That includes undocumented immigrants, too.
The governor wrote in a tweet, "Regardless of immigration status, COVID-19 vaccines will be free to all Nevadans who need them."
The reminder comes on the heels of recent Southern Nevada Health District data showing that vaccination rates in the Hispanic community remain low.
Only 10.5% of Clark County's Hispanic population had been vaccinated by March 17, according to the data. By contrast, 24% of the Asian community had been vaccinated, and 19% of the county's white people had been vaccinated by that date.
Experts said distrust is an issue that is preventing some from getting vaccinated; mix that with concerns about one's immigration status being exposed, and the consul at the Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas said these are fears that could be leading to the low vaccination rates we're seeing in the Hispanic community.
"There are many concerns about safety and immigration," said Julián Escutia Rodríguez, the Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas.
He also said misinformation runs rampant on social media. He is working to set the record straight.
"The vaccine is safe. It's free of cost. And it has nothing to do with immigration," said Consul Escutia Rodríguez.
Since immigrant communities and communities of color have been disproportionately affected by this virus, he said it's of high importance that we ensure these communities have access to the life-saving medicine.
"Many of our immigrants do work in essential industries," he said. "If you are undocumented, don't be afraid. Come forward and get the vaccine."
For vaccine appointment, officials' statement says a form of ID is needed, which the consul says can be your consulate ID or passport.
Sisolak's statement also explicitly mentioned that federal government officials will not be making arrests at the vaccination sites.
"The Secretary of Homeland Security ... issued a statement. The governor has said it, mayors have said it as well," said the Consul Escutia Rodríguez. "And so once you have all of these leaders stating in public, and very clearly, that immigration is not an issue here, I mean, you should believe them."
At vaccination appointments, the state will record your identification, but the Office for New Americans said the data will be kept private from the federal government.
The Mexican Consulate is currently applying for doses to host a third bilingual vaccination event, which Consul Escutia Rodríguez said will likely be sometime in April.
