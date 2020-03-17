Southern Nevada Health District

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.

 (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.

SNHD reported 35 confirmed cases on Monday. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday, though SNHD confirmed a man in his 60s died after his case was confirmed.

Additional details about the new cases weren't immediately available. Washoe County health officials confirmed three new cases on Tuesday.

SNHD received additional extraction kits Tuesday.

"We are asking health care providers to send their specimens to private laboratories for testing," SNHD spokesperson Jennifer Sizemore said in a release. "Our laboratory is testing specimens related to contact investigations and for health care providers to assist with patient discharge."

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.