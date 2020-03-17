LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.

SNHD reported 35 confirmed cases on Monday. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday, though SNHD confirmed a man in his 60s died after his case was confirmed.

Washoe County reports 3 new coronavirus cases (FOX5) -- Washoe County officials have announced three new cases of coronavirus in the county.

Additional details about the new cases weren't immediately available. Washoe County health officials confirmed three new cases on Tuesday.

SNHD received additional extraction kits Tuesday.

"We are asking health care providers to send their specimens to private laboratories for testing," SNHD spokesperson Jennifer Sizemore said in a release. "Our laboratory is testing specimens related to contact investigations and for health care providers to assist with patient discharge."