LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Within the last day, Nellis Air Force Base confirmed three additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total on base to four, according to a release Friday afternoon.
"Additionally, a member of a geographically separated unit of the 57th Wing stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, has tested positive," Nellis AFB said in a release. "The 57th Wing has GSUs across the US."
All service members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset. The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.
On Thursday, Nellis AFB announced a NATO service member tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the base.
Thursday's was the first confirmed case at Nellis AFB, according to a release.
"The service member, who was at the base for Red Flag 20-2, entered isolation at the time of symptom onset and will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols," the release stated. "The service member has received medical treatment."
According to Nellis representatives, they are following all guidelines outlined by CDC when it come to personnel contact.
"Flight operations for Red Flag 20-2 had already concluded and participating personnel are in the process of returning to their home stations," the release said.
