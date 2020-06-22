LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two team members from the concierge department at the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to resort officials.
The Cosmopolitan issued the following statement regarding the positive employee cases.
“Last week, we were notified that two employees of the Concierge team received a confirmed positive coronavirus test. Upon being made aware, the resort took immediate action, reporting directly to the Southern Nevada Health District to begin the process of contact tracing to inform those employees and guests who may have potentially been exposed. Additionally, the concierge office has since undergone a thorough disinfecting and sanitization process led by certified experts, American Technologies, Inc.
The safety and security of our guests and employees remains our top priority, and we will continue to enforce the resort’s health and safety standards that meet or exceed those set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Southern Nevada Health District, the State of Nevada and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.”
Cosmopolitan employees are temperature checked before every shift and required to wear face masks at all times. For
To learn more about the Cosmopolitan's sanitation guidelines visit the Cosmopolitan website.
