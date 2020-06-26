LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After bars in Florida and Texas closed again following a surge in coronavirus cases, concern about a similar closure in Las Vegas is growing among bar goers.
"It is a concern. I hope we don't head that way but it's a possibility," said Distill Henderson customer Tammy Rebensdor.
Staff members at Distill said they are having conversations with others in the industry about the potential for a second closure of bars in Nevada.
“We are talking about it, it has to be in the back of everybody’s head. What is going to happen if we don’t take the steps to go forward. We’re going to take two steps back and nobody wants to go there,” said Tambra Hill, Distill Henderson assistant general manager.
Bar goers at Distill said they are making the best of the new mandate despite their personal feelings.
"I wasn't too happy about it, but I understand it at the end of the day, so I'm complying," said Rebensdor.
Many are comparing the mandate to the fight over wearing seat belts in the 1970’s
"It's the new protocol. It's like this old seat belt law. Everyone was opposed to wearing seat belts but it's the law now and we have to do it," said Distill customer Kenny Heuer.
