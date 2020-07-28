LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The concept of "pandemic pods" is taking off nationwide and in Las Vegas as parents look for solutions to childcare during the fall semester of distance learning.
From kids in the same class, grade or neighborhood, a "pod" links groups of families to help teach their children at home. Parents can choose who hosts the group, or how parents can contribute through supplies or food.
It's one of the many solutions developed by parents nationwide during the pandemic, as parents must return to work but children are not able to return to the classroom.
"It becomes very economical for families to work together," said educator and mom Zurii D'Ambra, who created the Facebook group Pandemic School Pods Las Vegas.
The group has helped parents establish pods by neighborhoods, but also with specialized needs such as children with learning disabilities. D'Ambra has established a more specialized pod for art classes and physical activities for her children.
D'Ambra suggests, if parents are interested in joining a pod, they should consider the following, for themselves or a host family:
- their child's needs
- what they can contribute, from time to supplies
- creating a written agreement among parents
- keeping the pod to six children or less, to maintain social-distancing and cleanliness
- WiFi bandwidth for the home
- snacks or meals for children
- a learning space in a home with enough social distancing
According to state officials with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, no laws govern the concept of "pandemic pods" if parents exchange these services for free among one another.
State regulations apply if parents charge fees for their services to host children, and are subject to the same laws as childcare facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.