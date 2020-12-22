LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Chicago-based nonprofit is offering online circus classes during the COVID-19 pandemic for those looking to brush up on acrobatic skills.
Circus on Demand is a series of free courses offered by MSA & Circus Arts, a nonprofit based out of Chicago. The classes offer the basics of circus training, taught by elite performers from Cirque du Soleil and a choreographer to pop stars like J. Lo and Madonna. The courses are produced in Las Vegas.
“Circus on Demand is a really special platform because … there may be artists that don't have access to circus schools or circus training at their disposal or within their financial means,” explains Johana Sapakie, one of the artists teaching for Circus on Demand. “And this is an opportunity for them to be learning from experts in their field, in all different facets of this business and of this art form.”
The courses are free, though the group accepts donations to help struggling artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courses can be found online.
