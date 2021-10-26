LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada community members helped raise nearly $295,000 for Three Square Food Bank for the month of September as part of Hunger Action Month.
For every dollar donated, Three Square Food Bank can provide three meals to those in need. As a result of last month's collection, the nonprofit will provide 884,262 meals to Southern Nevadans facing food insecurity.
"We surpassed the total funds raised last year by more than $95,000, nearly tripling the number of meals that will go to those struggling with hunger," Three Square President and CEO Brian Burton said in a statement. "As this community continues to heal from the events of the past 18 months, it is so heartwarming to see how people continue to show up for their neighbors in need."
Nearly 364,000 valley residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from, including more than 131,000 children, the group said. Now, Three Square Food Bank can use the money raised to continue the fight against hunger, as food insecurity remains above pre-pandemic levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.