LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada will hold commencement in person in May.
The ceremony will take place Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. Student are asked to arrive by 4:30 p.m.
“Our Class of 2021 is among the hardest working group of college students I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted countless lives, and yet these students persevered through that hardship. Students have overwhelmingly indicated that they prefer an in-person ceremony if the COVID environment would permit it — and at CSN, we listen to our students. I join the entire CSN Family in congratulating them on their historic achievement and I look forward to celebrating with them.”
Capacity will be limited to 1,400 graduates, who will each receive three tickets for family and friends. CSN said all current COVID-19 protocols will be in place, such as social distancing requirements and mandatory face masks.
Graduates should be on the lookout for information regarding caps and gowns from the CSN registrar.
