LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) on Tuesday is notifying students, staff and faculty that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, this marks the first confirmed case at CSN.
The student was last on the Charleston Campus on March 11 in Building K, officials said. The student is now self-quarantined and is following protocols set by state health officials and the CDC.
CSN says it is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District to address any issues that may arise. SNHD is contacting anyone who may have been exposed due to extended close contact with the patient and will determine if further testing is needed, CSN said.
“I know that I join the entire CSN family in sending our best wishes and collective support for a quick recovery to our student,” CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said in a message to all CSN students, faculty and staff. “Please keep all of those across our community affected by the disease in your thoughts.”
