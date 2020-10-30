LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From plexiglass for performers to masks and social distancing, the welcoming of laughs back to the stage is no laughing matter.
“With everything that’s going on in the world right now, we need to laugh. And we need to do it safely,” said Harry Basil, co-owner of the Laugh Factory.
Capacity has been greatly reduced to accommodate the directives outlined by state officials, which include a 25-foot rule for the stage.
The Laugh Factory will reopen November 5. Andrew Dice Clay will perform Thanksgiving weekend, from November 27 to 29.
Click here for tickets and showtimes for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.