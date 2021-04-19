LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old Clark County woman suffered seizures and clotting in the brain after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or about April 1, according to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for her medical expenses.
The woman, identified as Emma Burkey, was one of six women across the country who reported a serious side effect after receiving the one-shot vaccine.
According to the fundraiser, which was verified by a company spokesperson, Burkey was initially treated at St. Rose Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson but was subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda Hospital's special neural treatment unit near San Bernardino, California.
"Emma was put into an induced coma, ventilated and at least three brain surgeries have been done to repair blood clots," the GoFundMe states.
A family spokesperson also confirmed the details of Burkey's hospitalization.
The campaign has raised $9,700 of the requested goal of $10,000 as of Monday morning.
Ercan Aydogdu, CEO of Coral Academy Las Vegas, confirmed Burkey was a senior at the school in a statement.
The student body and staff here at Coral Academy have heavy hearts as we now know one of our very own students has experienced adverse side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In a “one in a million” chance of this happening, we are heartbroken, yet pledge our support to the family during this difficult time. We have also made on-campus resources readily available for those who know the student and need assistance during this time. We support all of our parents and their individual right to choose how to move forward with vaccinating their students.
Ercan Aydogdu
Executive Director and CEO
Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas
The use of the J&J vaccine has been suspended in Nevada while federal health agencies investigate.
