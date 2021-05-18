Clark County Government Center

Clark County Government Center

 (Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick announced Tuesday that the commission will delete its plan and return to pre-pandemic guidelines, effective June 1.

Kirkpatrick announced the guidelines during Tuesday's commission meeting. A flyer shared on social media from Ross Miller shows that the pre-pandemic guidelines mean that restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings, dancing, etc., will no longer be in effect.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🐻RJM (@rossjamesmiller)

According to the flyer, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

GlWd
GlWd

I saw that meeting and appreciated Commissioner Gibson stating that Clark County is not mandating proof of vaccines. The unfortunate thing is that with all the media articles about liability on these small businesses and companies which promotes fear and confusion, the mask issue won't go away because they're afraid of being sued. It's going to be a mixed bag, at least for awhile.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.