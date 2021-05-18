LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick announced Tuesday that the commission will delete its plan and return to pre-pandemic guidelines, effective June 1.
Kirkpatrick announced the guidelines during Tuesday's commission meeting. A flyer shared on social media from Ross Miller shows that the pre-pandemic guidelines mean that restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings, dancing, etc., will no longer be in effect.
According to the flyer, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Effective June 1, 2021 the Clark County Commission will delete its plan and return to pre-pandemic guidelines @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/O3FrRniiYe— Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) May 18, 2021
I saw that meeting and appreciated Commissioner Gibson stating that Clark County is not mandating proof of vaccines. The unfortunate thing is that with all the media articles about liability on these small businesses and companies which promotes fear and confusion, the mask issue won't go away because they're afraid of being sued. It's going to be a mixed bag, at least for awhile.
