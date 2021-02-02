LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials across Clark County are planning pop-up vaccination clinics in communities of color to help more minorities access the COVID-19 vaccine.
The latest numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District show a disparity in vaccinations that do not reflect local demographics. While more than 32% of white people received the vaccine, 10.5% were Latino and 4.75% were Black.
Minorities and communities of color have suffered the most during the pandemic, from lack of access to healthcare, jobs with more public exposure and less abilities to work from home.
"We need more vaccinations into the community," said City Councilman Cedric Crear of Ward 5 of Las Vegas, who said he believes the numbers will go up once more vaccines come in.
"You've got a lot of people who don't have access to get into Cashman Field or the convention center, that's why it's important to bring it into the community," he said.
The pop-up vaccine site at the Doolittle Community Center will last February 3 to 5, and is completely booked.
County commissioners plan to expand access into other parts of Clark County soon with other mobile sites.
"We will continue to ramp up in those areas ... we really want to be in, where we know those high positivity rates are," said County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
The highest positivity rates in Clark County are in Latino communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.