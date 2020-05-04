LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and University Medical Center will launch an appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site this week.
“As we begin to reopen businesses and facilities in phases, it is important for us to know how widespread the virus is in our community,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “With more testing, we expect to see the number of coronavirus cases increase. The data, combined with everyone continuing to practice good hygiene, social distancing and other measures, will help guide our decisions and keep the community safe as we move forward.”
Testing will take place at the Orleans Hotel & Casino parking garage on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Officials said the site will offer 300 appointments on both days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The site is on the first floor of the parking garage on the west side of the property.
“This is a critical step in the reopening of Clark County,” Commissioner Michel Naft said in a statement. “Our goal is to offer more locations in the near future where the public can be tested, including Laughlin.”
Federal funding through the CARES Act will cover the cost of testing for the uninsured and patients with insurance will be asking to provide for billing. Depending on coverage, patients may or may not have a co-pay.
Testing will take place inside the patients' cars. Tests will be sent to UMC's lab for analysis and results are expected withing 24 to 48 hours. All results will be given to the Southern Nevada Health District.
UMC said they are working on expanding the capacity to process coronavirus tests to 10,000 a day by June 1.
UMC will start taking appointments Monday on their website. Officials said they expect to add more testing days after evaluating the first two days.
