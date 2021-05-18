LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If the pandemic has negatively impacted your mental health, now is your chance to speak up.
Clark County is holding a town hall to have an open conversation with the community about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.
The town hall will particularly focus on minority communities.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas will be joining experts on the panel. Thomas recently launched a new foundation to fight youth suicide and mental health awareness.
Las Vegas Raiders' Solomon Thomas launches foundation to combat youth suicide, spread mental health awareness
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launched the Defensive…
The town hall is happening Tuesday, May 18, at the Pearson Center from 6:30-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.