LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If the pandemic has negatively impacted your mental health, now is your chance to speak up.

Clark County is holding a town hall to have an open conversation with the community about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.

The town hall will particularly focus on minority communities.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas will be joining experts on the panel. Thomas recently launched a new foundation to fight youth suicide and mental health awareness.

The town hall is happening Tuesday, May 18, at the Pearson Center from 6:30-8 p.m.

You can register for the event online.