LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Board of Commissioners discussed COVID-19 increasing cases and mitigation efforts during an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The board voted unanimously to require employees of indoor, public spaces to wear masks while at work. The requirement will go into effect at midnight on Wednesday, July 21. The board will take it up again on Aug. 17 when commissioners are scheduled to reconvene.
The Southern Nevada Health District recommended requiring masks for everyone while spending time in indoor, public spaces such as grocery stores and gyms.
Dozens of community members lined up to make their voices heard. After several warnings from commissioners, a handful of people were escorted out of the meeting.
The board also voted to develop a marketing campaign for younger demographics, to address low vaccination rates among that group.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
Well, I just saw their regular meeting and they're all masked up. Every last commissioner. And they are all vaccinated. I really think we're going backwards and I have to wonder if the spike in cases is due to exposure to the hundreds of thousands of illegals installed all over the country.
I thought the time was changed to 9AM.
Thousands of illegals are crossing the border every month and they are better treated than those of us that are legal citizens. Masks don't work!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.