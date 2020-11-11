LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open in the parking garage at the Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Friday.
Clark County announced the new site as a way to combat a recent surge in COVID-19. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
In partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center and city of North Las Vegas, Clark County is operating sites throughout the valley seven days a week.
The drive-thru site at Texas Station will offer testing using oral swabs administered by clinical staff and will operate on a first-come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.
Testing is open to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children. Those arriving for testing will be asked to wear face coverings in their vehicles throughout the process until they are advised to remove face coverings to undergo sample collection.
People should bring photo identification and provide their phone numbers to be notified of their results by the Health District. Results are typically processed in 24 to 48 hours but may take longer due to high volumes of testing.
The UNLV Thomas & Mack Center testing site operates Sunday through Thursday and is closed Fridays and Saturdays. The Cashman Center site operates Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.