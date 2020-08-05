LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has dedicated 13 facilities to provide access to distance learning.
According to a Wednesday night announcement, the day camp facilities will be spread out across the Las Vegas Valley and open on the first day of school, August 24. They will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and close when kids can return to school.
Activities will be socially distanced and include educational time, games, arts and crafts and sports. Program availability is on a first come, first served basis.
Registration is now open and can be done online at www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks. Limited in-person registration is also available and should be done by contacting the individual sites:
- Aquatic Springs Pool, 7025 South Fort Apache Road, 89148
- Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, 89156
- Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 89119
- Desert Breeze Recreation Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., 89117
- Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood, 89142
- Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center, 4701 N. Durango, 89129
- Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod & Tropicana, 89121
- Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St., 89121
- Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey, 89106
- Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Rd., 89115
- West Flamingo Senior Center, 6255 W. Flamingo, 89103
- Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave, 89122
- Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 Mcleod Dr. 89121
Staff will be required to wear masks and parents are asked to provide a personal, reusable mask for their child. Parents and students will be required to go through a daily intake process including temperature checks and completing a daily Wellness Acknowledgment Form.
Students will be required to bring their own lunch or a snack that does not require heating or cooling.
More information about Clark County's day camp program can be found at ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks, by calling 702-455-8200 or by emailing CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
(1) comment
Facilities where kids can go to, and learn..... I thought we already had those; they're called SCHOOLS!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.