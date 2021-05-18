LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the COVID-19 mitigation plan expires on June 1, Clark County will return to pre-pandemic guidelines that lift restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and more, the Clark County Commission determined on Tuesday.
Kirkpatrick announced the guidelines during Tuesday's commission meeting. According to the county, the pre-pandemic guidelines mean that restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings, dancing, etc., will no longer be in effect.
The local COVID-19 mitigation plan will expire June 1, allowing for the return of pre-pandemic guidelines that lift restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and more, the County Commission decided today. Our news release: https://t.co/B9tFPC9HTi pic.twitter.com/gADQszYYtI— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 18, 2021
According to the county, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Additionally, per the CDC's guidance, masks must still be worn in hospitals and healthcare facilities and on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
According to Clark County, officials said increasing vaccination rates, a low positivity rate and normal hospitalization rates all justify the lifting of restrictions.
In the event that hospitalizations should rise, additional mitigation measures may be required for the protection of the community, Clark County said in a news release.
“Public safety has been our priority from the beginning of the pandemic in accordance with guidance set by the CDC and the governor’s directives,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Our community has made huge strides in containing the virus, and we will continue to work with all our partners to keep our caseloads and local hospital capacity in check. As we celebrate this milestone in getting back to normal life, we also want to remind our community that we need to continue looking out for the health and safety of each other. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please wear a mask and practice social distancing until you are. Getting vaccinated is the key to stopping COVID-19 and keeping our community safe.”
Effective June 1, 2021 the Clark County Commission will delete its plan and return to pre-pandemic guidelines @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/O3FrRniiYe— Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) May 18, 2021
(1) comment
I saw that meeting and appreciated Commissioner Gibson stating that Clark County is not mandating proof of vaccines. The unfortunate thing is that with all the media articles about liability on these small businesses and companies which promotes fear and confusion, the mask issue won't go away because they're afraid of being sued. It's going to be a mixed bag, at least for awhile.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.