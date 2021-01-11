LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will host a remembrance ceremony for all who have died as a result of COVID-19.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 2:15 p.m. It will take place in coordination with communities nationwide who were asked by the Presidential Inauguration Committee to participate, according to an announcement from the county on Monday.
The County will participate by illuminating its rotunda at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas. The rotunda will be lit with "up to 30 beams of light," with each beam symbolizing 100 people who have perished locally as a result of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 10, 2,637 have died in southern Nevada from complications of COVID-19.
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson will give remarks prior to lighting the rotunda.
The ceremony will be available to watch on the county's social media accounts and on Clark County Television (Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and CentryLink).
