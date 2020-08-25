LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and other local officials are announcing a 14-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing event and deeming it the "largest testing event yet" in the Las Vegas Valley.
The event, called "Stop, Swab & Go," will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18 at three separate locations. According to the county, 60,000 drive-through coronavirus tests will be conducted over 14 days at the three locations.
As part the event, testing will be free to individuals and no proof of health insurance is required. While appointments are not required, officials strongly encourage those planning to get a test to make an appointment at doineedacovid19test.com.
The tests will be self-administered nasal swab tests.
“This is a unique opportunity for our community to do an enormous amount of testing over a short period of time, and we appreciate the White House and Coronavirus Task Force’s leadership in helping to coordinate the HHS surge testing sites in our Las Vegas Valley,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We encourage anyone who wants to be tested whether you have symptoms or not to participate because it will give us the most accurate picture yet of where we are in our fight against COVID-19. The more cases we identify now the faster we can limit community spread and fully reopen our local economy.”
Each site will be open from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, all sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
The “Stop, Swab & Go” event will offer drive-thru tests at the locations listed below. The hotel testing sites will be set up in parking garages. The Sam Boyd site will have a drive-thru site set up in its parking lot, and will offer an additional walk-up testing area inside the stadium’s concourse.
- Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson, 89015
- Texas Station Hotel and Casino, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032
- Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road, 89122
The ”Stop, Swab & Go” testing event will occur in conjunction with other community-based testing efforts offered by Clark County and community partners at Cashman Center and the UNLV Thomas & Mack, officials said.
