LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and other local officials are announcing a 14-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing event and deeming it the "largest testing event yet" in the valley.
The event, called "Stop, Swab & Go" will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 18 at a location to be announced during a media briefing on Wednesday.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(1) comment
Ha, ha, ha. The laughs just keep coming.
