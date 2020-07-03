LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials will step up enforcement of the governor's COVID-19 directives over the holiday weekend, making sure businesses continue to enforce a mask-wearing policy, social distancing and regular sanitizing.
“Business owners have had some time to get face coverings for their employees and adjust their operations to be in compliance with the new safety requirements,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “Now we expect everyone to follow the new regulations, and those who continue not to might be fined or shut down. We all need to do our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus so we can keep our businesses open. Wearing a face covering, social distancing and washing your hands and frequently touched surfaces are easy things we can all do that will significantly reduce the spread of the virus.”
Starting July 3, Clark County businesses not in compliance may be given a written fine, citation or have their business license suspended and immediately closed. County staff will be visiting businesses all weekend to check for compliance.
The county business license office said it has been focusing on education of the new safety requirements, but that businesses should be familiar with the regulations and follow them.
Residents who wish to file a complaint about a business in unincorporated Clark County can email CCBLenforcement@ClarkCountyNV.gov or call (702) 455-6562.
