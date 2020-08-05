LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution to allow taverns to use stand-alone gaming machines instead of bar top machines on a temporary basis amid the pandemic.
According to Clark County, taverns are permitted to use seven stand-alone gaming machines on a temporary bases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The #ClarkCounty Commission has approved a resolution to allow taverns to use 7 stand-alone gaming machines instead of bar top machines on a temporary basis during the #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 15 total gaming machines are allowed in any establishment.#Vegas #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/P4osqIfmDw— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 5, 2020
The county says that no more than 15 total gaming machines are allowed in any establishment.
Gov. Sisolak announced Monday that bar areas in Clark County, Elko, Nye and Washoe counties would have to remain closed until further notice.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a directive ordering bars in Clark
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
