LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution to allow taverns to use stand-alone gaming machines instead of bar top machines on a temporary basis amid the pandemic.

According to Clark County, taverns are permitted to use seven stand-alone gaming machines on a temporary bases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says that no more than 15 total gaming machines are allowed in any establishment.

Gov. Sisolak announced Monday that bar areas in Clark County, Elko, Nye and Washoe counties would have to remain closed until further notice.

