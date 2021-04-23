LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County doctor explains the astonishing health challenges facing a young woman, after she contracted blood clots in the brain following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"It was horrible... the entire team was very upset. This was a previously completely healthy 18-year-old female with no medical conditions whatsoever, whose life has been probably irreversibly altered: not only her, but her entire family," said Dr. Brian Lipman, an infectious disease specialist.
Emma Burkey, 18, is now one of 15 women who developed these blood clots following the single-shot dose, and prompted a CDC panel investigation and a week-and-a-half pause.
FOX5 reported that her headaches progressed into seizures.
Dr. Lipman said the team recognized that the vaccine could potentially be a factor.
"It was finally when we obtained all the lab data that showed showed the low platelet count. And we recognized that this was very similar to what was being reported in Europe with the AstraZeneca vaccine. That's when it all sort of held together," Dr. Lipman said.
Burkey was airlifted to Loma Linda Hospital in San Bernardino, California. She had at least three brain surgeries, and according to her GoFundMe page, has a long road to recovery.
Friday, the panel agreed to lift the pause, adding a warning for blood clots, and providing guidance and hotlines for providers. The Jannsen team, the creator of the vaccine, said their experts would be on standby to help doctors navigate the proper treatments.
Centers for Disease Control doctors said the rate of these blood clots happening is seven per million doses, while the risk of blood clots and complications from COVID-19 is far greater. The patients, researchers said, had conditions exacerbated when doctors gave them blood thinners; the CDC advises doctors not to do so.
"I think the American public should understand that there is a risk, that it's an exceedingly rare risk, but that this is a common virus and a virus which has done a lot of harm that can be prevented by a vaccine," said Dr. Paul Offit of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dr. Lipman has concerns about risks to women, explaining the susceptibility of women to autoimmune disease. Most of the 15 women were between 18 to 49. Dr. Lipman said he instead supports restrictions or cautions for younger populations and women, which the FDA chose not to do.
"You have to look at the human toll to the family. Put yourself in her place, put yourself in the place of her mother and her father," Dr. Lipman said.
