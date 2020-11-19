LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a total of 100,552 COVID-19 cases in Clark County.
The health district on Thursday said the county has reached a "sobering milestone" surpassing 100,000 cases. 1,622 new cases on Thursday brought the region to the milestone.
“As we report these numbers, I want to remind everyone they represent someone’s family member or friend who has been impacted by the virus, and I would ask them to keep this in mind as they plan their holiday celebrations,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
“The best gift you can give your family and friends this season is ensuring they remain safe and healthy and are not put at risk of getting or spreading COVID-19,” said Leguen.
(1) comment
More fear po*n
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.