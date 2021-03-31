LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is still experiencing a higher unemployment rate than the rest of the state and a higher rate than the national average.
According to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Clark County's unemployment rate was 9.3% in February. The national average unemployment rate was 6.6%.
Clark County is the only Nevada county with an unemployment rate higher than the national average, Nevada DETR said.
Overally, Nevada's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.3% in February. The rate was 3.7% in February 2020 right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eureka County saw the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.7% in February.
(1) comment
100% blame goes to sizelscum & his communist agenda!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.