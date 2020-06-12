LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County announced Friday that its Shooting Complex will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on June 26.
According to the County, limited days and hours will be in effect due to staffing challenges.
As a result, Clark County says it is "aggressively looking to fill part-time and volunteer positions." Anyone interested in a position at the complex should call (702) 455-2000 for more information.
According to the County, the current operating hours for the complex are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday for the Public Shotgun and Archery Ranges, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday for the Public Rifle/Pistol Center and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for Registered User Groups at the Education Center Range.
The County says that the Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun Center buildings will be open and will follow recommended social distancing and sanitizing guidelines.
Customer service counters will open at 6:30 a.m. to allow first-time visitors to sign waivers and watch the complex's safety video.
The Roadkill Grill will remain closed, the County said. However, visitors can purchase snacks and beverages from vending machines.
Rental equipment will also be available.
Ammo purchases will be limited to 100 rounds at the Rifle/Pistol Center and 250 rounds at the Shotgun Center, officials said.
"The Clark County Shooting Complex gives Clark County residents an opportunity to participate in the sport of shooting within a safe and controlled environment," said Parks and Recreation Director Dan Hernandez. "Our facility helps alleviate illegal desert shooting by giving individuals a low-cost alternative."
All firing points at the Public Range, Education Center Ranges and Archery Range are spaced 10 feet apart, officials said. Skeet and sporting clay shooters will be responsible for maintaining social distancing spaces.
All carts used for the course will be limited to two occupants for non-family members: one to drive and one in the back-passenger section. Customers will be expected to empty their own trash upon returning the carts. Each cart will be thoroughly wiped with disinfectant after each use, officials said.
In response to the rise in handgun sales over the last two months, the Shooting Complex will continue to provide their "Learn to Shoot" handgun class starting Friday, July 3.
According to the County, instructors will be available to teach a 45-minute, one-on-one class teaching the basics of firearms ownership and safe and responsible shooting. The cost for the class is $29 and includes one target, .22 or 9mm handgun, 50 rounds of .22 or 9mm ammunition, and eye and ear protection. Contact the Rifle/Pistol Center to make a reservation.
Visit http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/shootingcomplex for more information.
