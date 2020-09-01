LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, phones in Southern Nevada buzzed or rang with an emergency alert from Clark County regarding COVID-19 testing.
The alert pertained to the county's "Stop, Swab and Go" campaign, which started on Monday.
"The Clark County Office of Emergency Management urges you to register for a FREE COVID-19 Testing www.DoINeedACOVID19test.com. Free testing is offered at Texas Station, Sam Boyd Stadium and the Fiesta Henderson, Monday through Friday, excluding Labor Day, 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until September 18th. Please see the registration website for an appointment," the emergency alert read.
Emergency alerts are typically sent for AMBER Alerts or severe weather alerts in the area. It wasn't immediately known how many people received the alert.
Social media was quick to react, many upset with the alert:
Anyone else get this? #Nevada pic.twitter.com/sjXM3nEggl— Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) September 1, 2020
I thought they are supposed to be for emergencies!— MadeinUS ❤️🌹🇺🇸💯 (@stella463) September 1, 2020
This #publichealth COVID-19 alert was just pushed into my phone—like most phones in my area.Great use of the emergency alert system to convey the importance of testing that is guaranteed to reach people. pic.twitter.com/svqsoMBZXn— Josemari Feliciano (@SeriFeliciano) September 1, 2020
I just got an EMERGENCY ALERT on my phone to tell me that Covid- 19 testing is now available and to sign up 🤨 - seriously? - An Emergency Alert? 😠— Kellyanne (@Pale_Khaos) September 1, 2020
Omg don’t use an emergency alert to tell people to get a COVID-19 test for the love of Pete! #vegas #whatareyoudoing— Maria (@Bitterlee) September 1, 2020
Nevada is SERIOUS about testing! #emergencyalert #safetyalert #covid pic.twitter.com/5U4NlE3Leo— Robyn’s World (@RobynsWorldd) September 1, 2020
got an emergency alert on my phone from Clark county saying it recommend to get a covid test.1st i got scared, because i haven't been around a lot of people& i wear a mask when i go out. i asked on FB & a friend got the alert to,so i think it was a mass alert thing.— sheri levitt (@Sheri_1975) September 1, 2020
Several FOX5 viewers also reached out via email and direct message complaining of the alert. One email read:
Today’s “emergency alert” was an abuse of the emergency alert broadcast system and I strongly hope you reserve this action in the future for actual emergencies.
For reference:
Emergency e·mer·gen·cy noun
a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.
Sincerely
The night-shift RN you woke up with spam.
On Tuesday afternoon, the county issued the following explanation:
"The Clark County Office of Emergency Management determined that under the existing Declaration of Emergency and the current health threat posed by COVID-19, it is important to make it widely known that this free, convenient, drive-thru testing is available. Through testing, we can identify who is positive and those persons can isolate themselves and slow the spread. Through testing, we can also conduct disease investigations and conduct contact tracing to alert those who may have been exposed. Through this Stop, Swab & Go effort, 60,000 tests are available through Sept. 18 and we encourage everyone to register at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com and get tested.
In addition to testing offered through Stop, Swab & Go at Sam Boyd Stadium, Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson, testing is also offered through the UMC site at Cashman and UNLV. A calendar of local testing sites is available at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-testing-sites."
They have to prop up the numbers in order to justify mail in voting
Crikey, I thought the asteroid had finally made an appearance. This was not an emergency. Who's brilliant idea was this?
