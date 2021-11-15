LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly since a summer spike in Clark County.
Southern Nevada Health District data shows around 869 cases per day, a seven-day average, at the end of July. Current numbers show 157 cases per day, as part of a seven-day average. Hospitalizations at the end of July, seven-day average, were about 44 per day compared to just over 6 right now. Also, at the end of July, there were about 15 deaths per day, compared to 1.6 right now.
The SNHD Chief Medical Officer said while he understands issues people have raised about medical freedom and the vaccine, he is still urging those people to get the shot.
"I think we all have to recognize that we're one large community and that if we're all not fully vaccinated this virus is going to continue to spread," said Dr. Cort Lohff.
The drop in numbers is being credited for a combination of different factors, including more people being vaccinated and people wearing masks in public.
While the doctor is encouraged about the decline in COVID-19 numbers, he is concerned about winter coming and people spending more time indoors with others and possibly spreading COVID-19 and the flu.
SNHD data shows a similar drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths one year ago from July into fall. But the data also shows a big spike in cases in the following winter months. The SNHD doesn’t want people to let their guard down as we head into winter this year.
Dr. Lohff said he is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t or complete their dose regiment if they haven’t done so. He also said people should practice social distancing, mask wearing as well as hand washing and sanitizing. People should be cautious about being around higher risk elderly people, or those with underlying medical conditions, even if they are vaccinated.
“Those folks are really getting hardest hit in terms of the severe illness and hospitalization and death. So you really, really need to be careful around those folks,” said Dr. Lohff.
The doctor encourages people to get a flu shot as well. People eligible include those six months of age and older, with some exceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.