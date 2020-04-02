LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After Clark County School Districts had to turn to virtual schooling during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced the elimination of one of those tools.
CCSD sent a message to parents Wednesday evening, saying they would no longer use Zoom meetings for instruction.
The move comes after hacking concerns with Zoom users nationwide. CCSD also removed Zoom as an approved method of communication for students, according to the message.
CCSD said they'd move to Google Hangouts/Meet for future online distance learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.