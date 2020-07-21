LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A third of Clark County School District survey respondents said they would opt for distance learning instead of going to school two days a week, according to a presentation from the district.
Results from a recent parent, student and teacher survey were released by CCSD ahead of Tuesday's special board meeting. CCSD officials announced Monday that they would recommend full-time distance learning rather than a hybrid model that was previously approved by the Board of Trustees.
The online survey asked questions about the hybrid model, including preference for days in class versus completely at home. Of the more than 115,000 surveyed, 33% said they would opt for Cohort C, which would be completely online. Cohorts A and B, which would attend school in-person for two days a week, combined for 62.5% of the survey, with 4% saying they had no preference.
The survey also found that 94% of students plan to return to the district, with 6% opting to enroll in private or charter school or move to homeschooling.
Though 95% of respondents said they had internet access at home for distance learning, the survey was administered completely online, leaving open the possibility that those without internet service would not be able to complete the survey.
Of the more than 15,000 CCSD employees surveyed, 51% said they were unsure if they'd be able to obtain childcare for the upcoming school year. Childcare has been a hot topic among CCSD's reopening plan, with parents and teachers worrying about childcare availability come fall.
The Board of Trustees are set to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be live streamed on FOX5's website and social media channels.
