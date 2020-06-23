LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Details of Clark County School District's reopening plan were laid out Tuesday afternoon.
The school district released it's full plan late Tuesday ahead of Thursday's school board meeting.
The district is planning to rotate groups of elementary, middle school and high school students to ensure smaller classrooms and social distancing protocols. Students would attend school twice a week and learn online three days a week.
For secondary students, classes that are normally a year long will be condensed to one semester. Students would only take four courses per semester.
The district also recommends a delayed start to the school year. While the school year would officially begin Aug. 10, the district proposes classes officially begin Aug. 24.
According to the district, all students, staff and visitors would be required to wear face coverings while at school.
Cafeterias would not be utilized in elementary schools, as the district said students would eat meals in their classrooms. Middle and high schools would have a "nutrition break" in the morning and students would eat lunch at the end of the day. CCSD said they would provide food distribution on distance learning days. The district said some of the conditions of this plan would be contingent on USDA funding.
To accommodate social distancing, a typical classroom could only have 18 students at a time, according to CCSD. All desks would face the same direction
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the biggest hurdles include a large budget deficit while still providing students the technology to accommodate distance learning. Of the more than 320,000 students in the district, roughly 70,000 don't have access to Wi-Fi enabled devices, Jara told AP.
Purchasing Chromebooks for distance learning would cost an estimated $28 million. The district said they would need to purchase 96,000 additional devices in its proposed plan. In total, implementation of the proposed plan would cost $84.6 million.
CCSD board members and Dr. Jara will discuss the outlined plan, with possible approval slated for the July 9 board meeting.
If the guidelines in the reopening plan are approved, the district will send it to the state by July 13 for final approval.
See the full plan below.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
No shortage of overpaid dead weight standing around in that picture? Wanting more Money! You bet pushing there dumb down society agenda ,to Vegas lowlifes! Worst education in the country! Think military should get involved achievements starting with respect & tough discipline is needed!
Or maybe our schools are under performing because we spend close to the least per student of any state in America including the salaries of administrators. Nevada spends on average $8900 per elementary students per year while states in the Northeast spend about $20,000 per student per year. No wonder they attract more quality teachers, have better supplied classrooms, and perform better than our schools.
