LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has opened a survey ahead of a discussion to at least partially return to in-person instruction.
CCSD sent a survey to parents and guardians in the district. The district said it continues to monitor COVID-19 data but there's no timeline yet on when the district may move to a hybrid model.
CCSD's previously proposed hybrid model plan would allow students to be in "cohorts" that go to school two days a week: either on Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday. Wednesday would be a distance learning day for all students in the proposed model.
Parents and guardians can answer a short questionnaire online at ccsd.net/survey on preferred cohorts. The districts asks that parents fill out the form by Nov. 9.
CCSD previously said they plan to vote on possibly returning to hybrid learning on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.