LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced the formation of a group to provide input for a reopening plan for the next school year.
CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara created the group, comprised of parents, teachers and district officials, to collaborate on a reopening plan that is safe in the face of coronavirus.
“Our community is still adapting and understanding the impact of this unprecedented pandemic, and it is vital that as a district we work closely together to plan for the reopening of schools,” CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks said in a release.
The group will meet for the first time on Wednesday and will continue to meet over the next few weeks.
“The district has moved through the challenges created by COVID-19 thanks to the support and efforts of our entire community,” Superintendent Jara said. “I am looking forward to receiving the input from this working group as we prepare for the new school year, and engage all our students again in the face of this new reality.”
The members of the group include:
- Michael Taack – Parent
- Rebecca Dirks Garcia – Parent
- Ryan Anderson – Parent
- Erin Bilbray – Parent
- Erin Phillips – Parent
- Derek Bellow – Principal, Liberty High School
- Ramona Esparza – Principal, Valley High School
- Scarlett Perryman – Principal, Frank F. Garside Junior High School
- Monica Lang – Principal, Preparatory Institute, School for Academic Excellence at Charles I. West Hall (West Prep)
- David Hudzick – Principal, Clarence A. Piggott Academy of International Studies
- Jennifer Furman-Born – Principal, Gordon McCaw Elementary School
- Jan Giles – Support professional, Education Support Employees Association
- Cesia Godoy-Osorto – Support Professional, Eldorado High School
- Katie Gaston – Support Professional, Ollie Detwiler Elementary School
- Nathan Linn – Teacher, John F. Mendoza Elementary School
- Brittney Miller – Teacher, Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli Middle School
- Marie Neisess – Teacher, John Tartan Elementary School
- Stacey “Dallas” Johnston – Teacher, Mission High School
- Kimtari Fortson-Cox – Teacher, Carroll M. Johnston Middle School
- Brenda Pearson – Additional member – Clark County Education Association
- Lola Brooks – Additional member, CCSD Board of School Trustees President
- Deanna L. Wright – Additional member, CCSD Board of School Trustees member
- Felicia Ortiz – Additional member, Nevada State Board of Education
- Christopher Bernier – Additional member, CCSD Chief of Staff
- Jeff Wagner – Additional member, CCSD Interim Chief Facilities Officer
- Maria Marinch – Additional member, CCSD Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer
- Mike Barton – Additional member, CCSD Chief College, Career, Equity, and School Choice Officer
- Nadine Jones – Additional member, CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer
- Yvette Wintermute – Additional member, CCSD Director for Health Services
- Debbie Brockett – Additional member, CCSD Region 2 Superintendent
- Henry Blackeye – Additional member, CCSD Police Services Interim Chief of Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.