LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Thursday announced that 13 venues have submitted plans to gain approval to host events with more than 250 attendees.
The county provided the following list of event requests that it has received thus far:
- Santa's arrival - Silverton Hotel and Casino
- UNLV football - Allegiant Stadium
- JUMP - Lake Las Vegas
- Salvage City - 4165 Koval Lane
- Best of the Badge - Wynn Las Vegas/Encore
- Rage at the River - Laughlin
- Run Laughlin - Laughlin
- McKenzie's Laughlin - Laughlin
- NHRA - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Mecum Auto Auctions - Las Vegas Convention Center
- Ultimate Ninja - The Orleans
- Canyon Ridge - Canyon Ridge Church
- Downtown events - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
The organizations submitted their event proposals after Clark County on Monday released guidelines for qualified large venues to apply to hold events with more than 250 people.
Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it had been approved to host a limited number of fans at the Dodge NHRA Finals.
