LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hospitals in Clark County and rural parts of Nevada are in "crisis" and are asking the state for help, according to a new report from the Nevada Hospital Association.
The association released its weekly report on Wednesday, showing Southern and rural Nevada in the red in terms of staffing -- meaning that hospitals are experiencing conditions that limit the ability to provide adequate patient care.
It attributed the critical levels to pre-existing staff shortages across the state and nationwide, compounded by an increase in COVID-19 patients and people going to hospitals to seek COVID-19 testing.
"Hospitals are not over-run by a COVID-19 surge as much as being understaffed as employees in all fields report being sick and unable to work," the report said.
The report also categorizes Southern Nevada on "warning" level for the percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, meaning that hospitals are employing mitigation methods and "utilizing various contingencies to manage upward trends." 22% of patients hospitalized in Southern Nevada have COVID-19, the report said.
According to the Nevada Hospital Association, 804 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Southern Nevada on Jan. 4 -- a 45% increase compared to two weeks ago.
The Nevada Hospital Association's report highlighted an "exodus" of clinical staff in rural regions especially, and an inability to retain them or to afford traveling nurses.
Furthermore, hospitals are experiencing "a significant increase in people coming to the emergency department solely for testing," according to the report.
"Hospitals are not testing sites. Hospitals have reached out to the state seeking help. Hospitals are still experiencing an exodus of clinical staff in the rural region as they leave for higher-paying traveling positions," the report said. "This creates a shortage at several facilities based on staff retention and recruitment, as rural hospitals do not have the resources to match the hourly rates that traveling nurses can demand."
The governor's office responded to FOX5 with this statement:
Currently and throughout the pandemic the State of Nevada has been in frequent contact with the Nevada Hospital Association regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the medical system. The State is working and meeting with representatives from Clark County Emergency Management, Nevada Hospital Association, and local facilities to discuss the issues to find solutions.
The Twitter account for Southern Hills Hospital in Clark County said in a post on Wednesday that "multiple people" have come to the hospital's emergency room "simply looking to be tested."
We want to remind our community that our ER is not a COVID-19 testing site. We've seen multiple people in nonemergent situations simply looking to be tested. Our ER needs to remain for emergencies only.If you are looking for a COVID-19 test please visit https://t.co/cGcdJusrNf pic.twitter.com/xt6vUnvKvg— Southern Hills Hosp. (@SHHospitalLV) January 4, 2022
The CEO of University Medical Center, which oversees several valley hospitals, also said in a statement on Monday that people visiting ER or Quick Care locations for non-emergency needs "may experience increased wait times," and reminded community members to avoid unnecessary visits to the ER or Quick Care. He added that the UMC hospitals have the "staffing, supplies and bed space needed" to ensure adequate care for patients.
The full report is available below:
INSIDE VALLEY HOSPITALS
A valley nurse shed light on the current challenges faced by those working the frontlines: busier hospitals once again, with even fewer staff.
"The same amount of strain as at the beginning of the pandemic. Before, the strain was, we didn't have the beds available. Now, we have the beds, but we don't have the workers to take care of those patients," said Yarleny Roa-Dugan, with union SEIU 1107, who sheds light on what her fellow nurses endure daily.
The union represents nurses across several valley healthcare systems.
"We're seeing the uptick of patients coming in. Our healthcare workers are getting sick with omicron. We were already short to begin with," she said.
The worker shortage in healthcare has been exacerbated throughout the pandemic. Numerous nurses have told FOX5 for months, grief, six-day work weeks, long hours and exhausting shifts have led many to quit, retire or seek a different position within healthcare.
Roa-Dugan said those holes in staffing often are not filled.
"The pandemic empowered some people to look for better jobs. Those workers were not replaced, the ones who retired, the ones who left," she said.
Roa-Dugan said intervention is needed to bring more staff immediately, but change must occur to prevent severe burnout, or more workers will eventually leave.
"We are humans. We are not just machines. That's what's causing people to leave," she said.
