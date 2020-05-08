LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Friday announced that it will reopen all of its day parks.
According to a news release, signs will be posted limiting ten people per area with a one hour time limit per person in order to help encourage social distancing.
"Our K-9 friends need opportunities to exercise and escape just like us," said Clark County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Hernandez. "We are glad to be able to include dog parks as part of our reopening process."
Clark County operates 12 dog parks. To find a dog park near you, visit: clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/dog-parks.aspx.
