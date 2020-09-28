LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County was removed from the state's list for elevated COVID-19 transmission risk for the first time Monday.
Nevada's COVID-19 task force adds and removes counties from the transmission risk list based on three criteria: average number of tests per 100,000, case rate per 100,000 and test positivity rate.
While Clark County still shows higher case rates -- with 301.5 per 100,000 in the last 30 days -- the county improved in higher testing (199.2 tests per day per 100,000) and a lower test positivity rate (6.7%, below the recommended 7%).
Two counties were added to the elevated transmission risk list: Lyon and Washoe counties.
Washoe, which had been removed from the list the previous week, saw higher case and positivity rates. The COVID-19 task force said Lyon had insufficient testing and a high positivity rate.
Nevada's COVID-19 task force is set to meet Thursday to discuss ongoing mitigation strategies.
