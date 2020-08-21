LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the start of the new school year on Monday, Clark County is reminding residents that school zones and lower speed limits will also return.
According to a news release, school zone flashing lights and the lower speed limits that accompany them will be on and enforced beginning Monday, Aug. 24.
These school zones will be located around the schools that will be used as food pickup locations, the county said. As such, there are 50 schools in unincorporated Clark County that will have their school zones activated beginning Monday.
According to the county, the reduced speed limits are necessary for the safety of the large numbers of people that are expected to go to each school to pick up food.
Throughout the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County School District on Thursday announced that it will have over 300 food distribution open while students are distance learning.
